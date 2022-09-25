You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 09 25Article 1629887

Entertainment of Sunday, 25 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Where is Shatta Wale? - Social media users ask after 'loud silence' at Global Citizen Festival

On a night where two of Ghana’s elite collection of ‘S’ artistes scored important points for wowing patrons at the Global Citizen Festival, the ‘dancehall king inna di whole’ was no where to be found.

While Sarkodie and Stonebwoy were entertaining patrons at the Black Star Square on Saturday, September 24, 2022; Shatta Wale was conspicuously missing.

Stonebwoy who performed first thrilled the crowd with his energetic performance and got praised for the top-notch performance.

Sarkodie on the other hand, per social media commentary, carried the night with his electric and touching performances.

Other Ghanaian acts like Kwesi Arthur, Yaw Tog among others, were featured but Shatta Wale was not spotted at the event.

The absence of Shatta Wale at the event has triggered conversations on social media with questions on why he was not present at the event.

Others are also trolling him as they believe in most prestigious events, he is often left out.

The event also had international acts like Stormzy, Usher, Tiwa Savage, among others.

Read some reactions below