Where is Shatta Wale? - Social media users ask after 'loud silence' at Global Citizen Festival

On a night where two of Ghana’s elite collection of ‘S’ artistes scored important points for wowing patrons at the Global Citizen Festival, the ‘dancehall king inna di whole’ was no where to be found.



While Sarkodie and Stonebwoy were entertaining patrons at the Black Star Square on Saturday, September 24, 2022; Shatta Wale was conspicuously missing.



Stonebwoy who performed first thrilled the crowd with his energetic performance and got praised for the top-notch performance.



Sarkodie on the other hand, per social media commentary, carried the night with his electric and touching performances.



Other Ghanaian acts like Kwesi Arthur, Yaw Tog among others, were featured but Shatta Wale was not spotted at the event.



The absence of Shatta Wale at the event has triggered conversations on social media with questions on why he was not present at the event.



Others are also trolling him as they believe in most prestigious events, he is often left out.



The event also had international acts like Stormzy, Usher, Tiwa Savage, among others.



As the DJ dropped SHATTA WALE'S Song, the fans were singing it loud word to word than all the Artistes that performed on the stage. Goat for a reason. pic.twitter.com/TFgHGAfl6H — SHATTA ???? BA ???? CONFIRM ???? (@kingshattaba) September 25, 2022

When I see boys saying shatta wasn’t on because he can’t perform live then edey funny me, do you even know the music legend called SHATTA WALE?



Man got all the components that form music in him. pic.twitter.com/zMDjCEE9yG — Queku????️????️Eℹ️KU???? (@QuekuAbeiku) September 25, 2022

When the DJ played SHATTA WALE en songs ???? #GlobalCitizenFestival pic.twitter.com/z5kah8DaN0 — HARMONY (@Harmony_973) September 25, 2022

Buh why Global Citizen no add Shatta wale to this show .. or they couldn’t afford his price.. just asking — SARKODIE NEBA SARK ???????? (@NebaSark) September 24, 2022

Shatta wale is selling Nima arena with 1.2 million spectators ????????????#globalcitizensfestival pic.twitter.com/Mwh3k7aHkE — MR MAN (@OmHene) September 24, 2022

Stonebwoy has picked the dancehall mic again ? Unless shatta wale focus on his shaxi business. — GHANA DENVER #RTTJ???? (@gh_Denver) September 25, 2022