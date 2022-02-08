When you're broke, harmless good morning can sound like a tease - Sarkodie on E-Levy

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Sarkodie speaks on the E-Levy



I don't complain when I pay tax abroad, says Sark



Avenues in Ghana don't work, Sark laments



Rapper, Sarkodie has explained why a majority of Ghanaians have kicked against the E-Levy bill currently in Parliament waiting to be passed.



According to Sarkodie, a lot of avenues are not working in the country.



Tax-payers say the government does not put funds to good use. For this and other reasons, they are not in support of the introduction of the E-Levy which will attract a 1.75 % tax deduction on all electronic and digital money transactions.



Sarkodie in a tweet has noted that just like other Ghanaians, he doesn't complain when he pays tax abroad but that cannot be said in the case of his motherland.



Sharing his two cents on the E-Levy brouhaha he wrote: " I pay a lot of taxes outside and I don’t complain because I’m using avenues they made available to make ( it’s only right ). It’s not same here and that’s why we complain not because the “E Levy” is bad. When you broke, a harmless “good morning “ can sound like a tease."



Parts of his post suggested that the majority of the population who are complaining about the bill are 'broke' and cannot afford the deduction on their electronic transfers reasons why they are fighting against it.



