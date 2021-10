Entertainment of Sunday, 3 October 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian musician, Reggie Zippy, has made a life-threatening post.



In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, Reggie of Reggie N Bollie fame asked his followers not to cry if they hear that he is dead.



He said he will be having a good time in heaven with his deceased mother.



Reggie Zippy thanked them for their love.



The musician lost his mother some months ago.



He is devastated over the sad incident.



Below is a screenshot of his post: