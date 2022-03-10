‘When you call for a favour, be kind enough to ask how I’m doing’ - Nana Aba entreats ‘beggars’

Entertainment of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Nana Aba Anamoah appeals to beggars to be kind to their helpers



Nana Aba Anamoah expresses disappointment about attitude of people who call for help



Nana Aba Anamoah condemns seeming entitlement of people who ask for help



General Manager of GHOne Television, Nana Aba Anamoah, has entreated people who call begging for help to be kind enough to ask how she is doing instead of outrightly making requests.



According to Nana Aba in a post she shared on Twitter, dumping one’s problems on the people they request help from without asking about their well-being is unsympathetic.



“When you call for a favour, be kind enough to ask how I’m doing. Loading your problems on people without caring about them is a tad insensitive.



“Good morning Nana. My son needs 3,500 urgently for rent. I’m on my way to your office for help”. That’s not nice. Okay? Stop,” she wrote in the post on March 10, 2022.



In 2021, said shared a post stating how embarrassed she was by the actions some people she helped to get jobs behaved.



“You need an opportunity. You get it then start stealing from the person who came through for you. This life eh. I’ve linked some people who needed jobs to great people only to be embarrassed later by their actions. Never again. I’m so ashamed,” she tweeted.