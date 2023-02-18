When tragedy hits, confusion sets in - KSM after Christian Atsu’s death

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian comedian and television broadcaster, Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM) has urged individuals who doubt God when horrible things happen to them to cease since their view of God is generating misunderstanding.



In a tweet, KSM stated that there is a misconception that God is in heaven planning and overseeing everything.



“Most people think there is a GOD up there who DESIGNS and CONTROLS everything SINGLEHANDEDLY. When tragedy hits, CONFUSION sets in, they ask; WHY DID GOD DO THAT? God didn't. It's your CONCEPT of God that is creating the CONFUSION,” he said.



This follows the news of Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu’s death, twelve days after he was trapped under rubble when an earthquake struck southern and central Turkey and western Syria.



In a newly released report, the footballer's agent, Nana Sechere, confirmed that the player had passed in a tweet.



“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well-wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning



"My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support,” he said.





Most people think there is a GOD up there who DESIGNS and CONTROLS everything SINGLEHANDED LY. When tragedy hits, CONFUSION sets in, they ask; WHY DID GOD DO THAT? God didn't. It's your CONCEPT of God that is creating the CONFUSION. — Kwaku Sintim-Misa (@KSM_Kwaku_Misa) February 18, 2023

ADA/DA