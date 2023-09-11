When Sampson was caught ‘Naked in bed’ on Ebo Whyte’s stage

Entertainment of Monday, 11 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Victoria walked in on her husband-to-be (Sampson) and her best friend in bed on the eve of their wedding, with almost all their clothes off. At this point, she believed the two people she was closest to had disappointed her by sleeping with each other but as they say, sometimes, appearances are deceptive.



It turns out she was mistaken as her best friend had been sent by her would-be father-in-law to test his son, a lesson he intended to use to prepare him for marriage.



Apparently, the bride-to-be had already had her share of the test earlier in Dubai.



This is just a little bit of what patrons who thronged the National Theatre, the last two weekends, for Uncle Ebo Whyte’s latest production, Naked in Bed, witnessed.



With a carefully selected cast who did justice to the script given them, patrons in the fully packed auditorium got their money's worth, while having a good laugh.



They each interpreted their characters clearly and at the end of the day, delivered the message they set out to deliver without any confusion.



When it came to singing, as is characteristic of Ebo Whyte’s productions, the cast delivered and one could say they had the right voices for the songs selected for each of them.



Patrons couldn’t help but join in singing popular songs like Asake’s ‘Lonely at the top’, Celine Dion’s ‘It’s all coming back to me', Cece Winans’ ‘Never lost’, Becca’s ‘Daa ke daa’ ‘Under the sea’ from the Little Mermaid, ‘Freedom’ from Sarafina and more.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ebo Whyte didn’t leave out terminologies and trending issues as the likes of ‘Showdown’from Kennedy Agyapong, ‘Cecilia Dapaah, ‘enye nwanwa… eye nwanawa’, ‘You go explain tire, no evidence’, among others also featured on stage.



The night, patrons can say, was well spent and at the end of it all, Uncle Ebo Whyte informed patrons that his next production would not show at the National Theatre.



Watch the cast's curtain bow below;







DAG/AW



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.