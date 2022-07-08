When I’m working on a project, my goal is not to beat the last project - Simi

Entertainment of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi has disclosed that when she is working on a new music project, her goal is not to beat the previous one but to tell a message to her fans.



She made this known in an interview with Apple Music Africa Now Radio after she was asked by the host, Ehiz if she does new projects with the intention of topping the previous ones.



She responded that her only motivation when making an album is to express herself and deliver a message.



“When I’m working on a project, my goal is not to beat the last project. It’s not to top anything. I’m just trying to express something, so how do I want to do that.



"The funny thing is that every project does different things for different people. For a lot of people, my very first mainstream album ‘Simisola’ was the thing that made them love me, so some of them have a hard time moving on from it, whereas some other people are excited to see me evolve and hear different sounds from me, so again it’s what am I trying to do?



"For me that’s the goal: when I’m trying to express something, how best can I express it? It works for some people, it doesn’t work for some people, and that’s ok,” she said.