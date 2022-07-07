‘When I heard I had twins, I went looking for them’ – Nana Ama McBrown

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Ama McBrown returns to host United Showbiz after 6 months



She put up an energetic performance upon her return



Ama McBrown clears air on pregnancy and about praying for twins



Actress, hostess and businesswoman Nana Ama McBrown has addressed how it felt like when rumours went around that she had given birth to twins.



She said on last week’s edition of the United Showbiz show she hosts, that she was upbeat that the twins will come in due course.



She joked in response to a question from Amanda Jissih, a panelist on the show, that when she heard the rumours, she went in search of the twins because she had everything set to receive them.



“Pregnancy is very exciting (so) when I heard I had gotten twins, I went looking for them. I had prepared for them, there is food, bed and a good bosom to lie in,” she said.



She explained that what made her respond to the rumours “was due to the deluge of messages from well wishers like you, that my name was being used to defraud people.”



She narrated how an old video she made to help advertise goods and services of people through her social media handles had been hijacked by fraudsters who registered a SIM card in her name and proceeded to extort unsuspecting business people.



McBrown returned to hosting duties last Saturday after a six-month break during which she went to seek medical attention. “I stayed longer because it had to do with the bone…but now, thanks to God, I am fully restored to my state of health,” she added.



