When I get to forty, seeing me will be very difficult - Kuami Eugene

Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Kuami Eugene hints at retiring from doing music at forty



Kuami Eugene has said that when he turns forty, people will find it difficult to get him to perform.



Eugene Kwame Marfo, popularly known as Kuami Eugene, in an interview with BTA Afrika revealed that he is working hard so he won’t have to perform in his old age and can within his power decide which shows to perform at or not to.



“Put this footage down. When I get to 40, seeing me will be very difficult. When I get to forty I can stop this thing I’m doing. Why do you think im working so hard to save? By 40 you can’t tell me what to do again.



“By 40, if I like I will play the show, if I don’t like I won’t play the show again. I have realised something I came to this world alone and I will leave alone just like every single individual,” he said.



The highlife artiste indicated that people say things about him because they listen and purchase his music but if he didn’t have to do music anymore; they won’t have anything to say about him.



“The fact that im giving you so much opportunity to have so much to say about my life is because this is the job I’m doing, what if I quit this job, what else do you have to say about me.



“I’m doing this job because you purchase my music that’s why I love it, you have a say because you listen to my music, there will be a time you won’t have a say anymore because I will be like Daddy Lumba, I won’t sing the song again unless I feel like doing it,” he added.



