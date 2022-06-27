You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 06 27Article 1570496

Entertainment of Monday, 27 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

What your favourite celebs wore to the 2022 BET Awards

Ceebrities at the 2022 BET Awards Ceebrities at the 2022 BET Awards

The 2022 BET Awards went down on Sunday, June 26, with some celebrities turning out on the red carpet in style to cement their names in fashion with their well-put-together outfits.

This year's ceremony was hosted by actress, Taraji P. Henson, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

It was a big night for Nigerian musicians, Wizkid and Tems, who grabbed the award for Best Collaboration and Best International Act, respectively.

Also, Fireboy DML graced the international stage to perform his hit songs including 'Peru' and his latest single 'Playboy'.

The red carpet witnessed some of the worst-dressed celebrities.

However, the best-dressed personalities reigned and saved the day by serving different looks.

Check out some of our favourite picks below:

Tems




Lizzo




Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba




Mary J. Blige




Chloe Bailey




Marsai Martin




JT and Yung Miami of City Girls




Diddy



Ari Lennox




PDO/BOG

