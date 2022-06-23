What you need to know Samba Ghana, the RIO Carnaval Inspired 2022

LifeStyle of Thursday, 23 June 2022

In the 16th century, enslaved Africans worked the plantations of South America. Over time, the cultures of indigenous native Americans and Africans merged and Samba evolved from what was initially an attempt to preserve culture.



Samba became a way of celebrating this blended identity and is performed in every major city in the world. Samba Is Life!



Background



Samba is a lively and colorful dance that originated in Brazil. It's popular during carnival when the dancers wear elaborate-feathered costumes. Although it is often danced alone, the term ‘Brazilian waltz’ has been used to refer to partnered samba dance. You can experience this wonderful dance at the Fitness 1 Gym in The City at Airport Square or meet Akua for your personal lessons.



The Ultimate List of Benefits



- Healthy Lifestyle

- Community of Festival Lovers

- Experiencing a new culture



About Us



AKUA APRAKU FOUNDER INSTRUCTOR/MUSA



Samba has been a lifestyle for this serial entrepreneur for over five years. Her journey started in California, the USA where she was introduced to the dance form at Oakland's Malonga Center's Samba Funk Dance company. Afterward, she trained with the renowned samba queen, Egili Oliveira to perform in Rio Carnival - 2020 as a MUSA with Gress Vigario Geral.



Passionate to share the love of fitness and dance, Akua founded Samba Ghana in 2020; designing a wellness brand that is inclusive of all women, shapes, and sizes. Her journey continues as she is honored to return to Rio carnival 2022, under the leadership of Alex Coutinho, Director of Gres Cubango and Tijuca Dance Companies.