What’s wrong with listening to Burna Boy, Black Sherif and others? - Sonnie Badu asks critics

Founder of Rockhill Chapel cum gospel musician, Sonnie Badu, has disclosed that he usually listens to secular songs from the likes of Black Sherif, Davido and Burna Boy.



The popular man of God’s statement comes after he earlier shared a screenshot of his “Spotify Wrapped” playlist, an annual playlist featuring the most listened to by a user on the music streaming platform, Spotify.



The screenshot revealed that Sonnie Badu was an avid listener of songs by Davido, Burna Boy, Sarkodie, and Black Sherif.



The post generated buzz on social media, with many netizens questioning why a pastor and gospel musician would consume such songs.



However, on the recent airing of the United Showbiz hosted by MzGee on UTV, Sonnie Badu explained that the screenshot he shared was not that of his account.



He said he had copied the image from another post on X, thinking it was a general list of popular songs and not linked to any account. He added that he quickly apologized when he realized the mistake.



“It was an innocent error I made. I saw that someone had posted a playlist on X and I thought it was a general list of artistes who were popular on the app. Barely 24 hours later, I saw the backlash. So, I quickly had to come out and apologize,” he explained.



However, Sonnie Badu argued that there is nothing wrong if he listens to such artistes, explaining that he does listen to secular African music to be up-to-date with the latest trends in music and emulate their craft.



He cited African acts like Burna Boy, Black Sherif, Angelique Kidjo, and Richard Bona, among others and stated that he wants to incorporate the African sounds used in such songs into his style of music.



“Even if it's my playlist, what's wrong with listening to Burna Boy? At home, my children listen to them. Davido sold out the State Farm in Atlanta; I want to achieve that, and I am inspired by them.



“I can't say I don’t listen to them. My friend's children play and I enjoy them too, I like to listen to them and I want to see what I can adapt to my music. I need that African sound. I like to listen to all of them to see how I can always get better with my music,” he said.



Watch the video here





I am inspired by Burna Boy and Davido; I learn from them - @SonnieBaduuk #UnitedShowbiz pic.twitter.com/BEIhvo6ukU — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) December 4, 2023

