What privileges do you want, your entitlement is overwhelming – COP Kofi Boakye to celebs

Entertainment of Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

COP Kofi Boakye has expressed bafflement towards some demands celebrities made at the meeting between creative industry players and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare.



The meeting held at the Police Headquarters in Accra on Wednesday, November 10, had in attendance some senior police officers, including the Director-General in charge of Legal and Prosecution for the Ghana Police Service, COP Kofi Boakye.



At the meeting, some celebrities complained about mishandling and inappropriate treatment from the police personnel.



According to them, they should have some privileges befitting their status as celebrities in the country. But COP Kofi Boakye called it hogwash and pointed out that none was above the law.



“I want to say that the sense of entitlement of celebrities is becoming overwhelming. And I just don’t get it. Some of the things that you do are disgusting, truth be told. If we cannot arrest pickpockets, we cannot arrest armed robbers. No one is above the law. When you fault it, and the law has to deal with you, we will. So, that it will deter others".



“If you want privileges, what privileges do you want? That you can pull a weapon anytime, and nothing would be done to you? No, that is not possible. We cannot do that.”



COP Kofi Boakye also added that there is the need to specify who a celebrity is and who deserves that title.



“Who is a celebrity? What is the operational definition of the word celebrity? I think we should get that because I am confused. We are confused. Is it that when you appear in one film, or you do one song, you qualify to be called a celebrity or what? And you see, because we are confused, we do not know what you want.”