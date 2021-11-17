What parliamentarians wore for the 2022 Budget reading

Fashion of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, is expected to present the budget for 2022 in parliament today.



GhanaWeb takes a look at what our ministers and parliamentarians wore to parliament.



November 17, 2022, Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government required the sitting of all parliamentarians, and this is how the diverse cultures came to play.



We saw the different representatives in suits, smocks, African prints and many more alluring clothes.



Below are some various ministers and parliamentarians in their signature look:



































