'What nonsense is this?' - Mr. Beautiful fumes over omission from film poster

Entertainment of Monday, 7 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actor Clement Bonney, popularly referred to as Mr. Beautiful is unhappy with the director of a movie he played a lead role in.



A video shared on the Facebook account of one Kofi Nyarko Osei captures a visibly displeased Mr. beautiful lamenting how as a lead actor his photo is missing on the official banner of the movie.



Whiles he laments the development, the director of the movie dubbed ‘Galamsey’ one Famous, is seen standing by all smiles without saying a word. GhansWeb checks shows that it was at the official premiere of the movie the incident happened.



“Famous, I am the leading character and you never put me here (pointing to the official banner). You eh, the movie you can’t show it, you can’t show the movie again,” he stressed.



“What you did is nonsense, totally nonsense. Come and see here, you lead character, if you can notice me here… your lead character is not on it, where is that done?” he charged.



He is later restrained from approaching the director before he is escorted out amid threats that the director will hear from his lawyers.



Later, Famous is captured in agitated mood calling the bluff of Mr. Beautiful as he is now being restrained.



“If you are not on a poster, how big an issue is it? I am looking for him. Is it everyone who is put on a poster of American films?” he asks shouting.



Watch the encounter below



