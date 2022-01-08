What is wrong with this video?' - A Plus defends Nigel Gaisie over viral Tik Tok video

Entertainment of Saturday, 8 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Plus backs embattled Nigel Gaisie



Gaisie fights off detractors after video with niece goes viral



Gaisie later called 'family meeting' to better explain issues<>/b'





Kwame A Plus is among the few people to have publicly commented on the recent viral Tik Tok video that showed Prophet Nigel Gaisie laying in bed with a lady he has identified as his niece, beside him.



The video popped up on social media platforms on January 4, 2022.



Gaisie shared it in a Facebook post hours later with a clarification that the lady in question was his blood sister's daughter. He later deleted the post for unexplained reasons.



For A Plus, the explanation by the leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel was enough to lay the matter to rest.



He shared the video and added the caption: "What is wrong with this video? He said she's his niece. So what's the issue? Leave this man alone."



A day later, the young lady seen in a viral video, name given as Sandra Mantey, was seen in a Facebook LIVE video shared by the prophet on his official handle.



According to her, she cried when she first learned of the video being shared on social media with a twisted context.



Responding to questions by her uncle, Sandra Mantey explained the circumstance under which the video was taken.



“You were eating and I asked that we take a TikTok video but you hit me. I threw a pillow at you after which I sat by you and recorded the video 'by force',” she explained stating that the recording was done when she once visited her uncle but never posted it on social media.



Sandra however issued an apology to friends and followers of the prophet who may have taken offense in the video adding that persons seeking to tarnish her uncle’s image should desist from doing so.



“They should stop tarnishing your name because you are my uncle we are not into a sexual relationship."



The video in question



As sighted by GhanaWeb, the video in question shows Prophetic Nigel Gaisie and the young lady, possibly in her late teens and early twenties, sitting in what has now been said to be a chair the head of the lady leaning towards that of the prophet.



A song by Nigerian artistes Adekunle Gold and Davido titled "High" is heard playing in the background and the lady is seen singing happily along while the prophet passed an inaudible comment.



It is not known the source or how the video reached the internet, however, the content and context of the video led to several questions, assertions and opinions being shared by various social media users.



