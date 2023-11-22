What is the sense in this? – Bullgod slams Cyber Security Authority over Sammy Kay’s arrest

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bullgod, who serves as an artiste manager and entertainment pundit, has raised concerns about the reasons behind Sammy Kay's arrest.



The blogger had shared a photo of a Cyber Security Authority (CSA) official, asking whether this person was the same individual whose sexually explicit video had been leaked.



Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz hosted by MzGee, Bullgod questioned the motive behind Sammy Kay’s arrest as he stressed that it is a violation of the blogger’s human rights.



“This is a civil case which doesn’t call for an arrest,” Bullgod argued. “He only posted a picture of a man who wasn’t naked and asked if it was the same person who was captured in the leaked nude video. Then they violated his [Sammy Kay] human rights. If he posts someone’s picture and the person is offended, it’s a civil matter; the person can go to court and seek redress. They don’t have the right to arrest him."



Bullgod on the show monitored by GhanaWeb emphasized that there was a mistake in arresting Sammy Kay, who had only shared a photograph.



He questioned why the individual who shared the sexually explicit video had not been arrested. Bullgod pointed out that, by law, CSA is expected to combat the sharing of such content as it constitutes an offense.



“I saw someone post a sexually explicit video on Twitter. Has that person been arrested?” he asked. “That is what cybersecurity is about. You arrest someone for posting a picture and asking questions; what’s the sense in this? The individual whose picture was shared is the one to take action. How is posting a picture of someone on the internet a crime?”



The pundit called on all to rise and condemn the actions of CSA saying: “We should not allow one of us to be treated anyhow.”





Blogger Sammy Kay



After the body arrested Sammy Kay on November 16, 2023, and handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service for allegedly publishing sexually explicit material and unlawfully using images of CSA officials, many have shared their views on the subject.



In a statement issued by CSA regarding Sammy Kay’s arrest, reference was made to “a publication on some social media platforms, containing sexually explicit material and unlawful use of the images of Cyber Security Authority (CSA) officials by Samuel Dortey Kumah, owner of Sammykaymedia.”







What exactly did Sammy Kay circulate?



While the statement did not explicitly describe the images Sammy Kay shared, checks on his social media platforms revealed that the blogger had issued an apology which was accompanied by a photo of a gentleman in a white T-shirt with the inscription: "National Cyber Security Awareness Programme."



His apology shared on November 15, 2023, at 9.42 am read: "Upon further investigations, we found out this picture above is not the same person in the video circulating yesterday on Twitter.



"We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the post we initially made and we deeply regret our actions in pairing this picture with Abena Korkor’s picture."



The Abena Korkor factor



On Wednesday, November 15, a sexually explicit video emerged online. In the said video which went viral on Twitter, a man was seen naked masturbating. At the top right corner of the same video was an unidentified woman who was equally masturbating sending the indication the two who were away from each other were having phone sex.



Some tweeps, without evidence, alleged that the video was released by Abena Korkor, citing a threat she issued after her bedroom video emerged online earlier. Abena had threatened to release adult videos of two persons she accused of leaking her video.



A Plus shoots down claims



Amidst the controversy and widespread condemnation directed at the individual featured in a video and the 'associated photograph,' musician, satirist, and politician Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus) vehemently refuted the assertion that the two individuals were one and the same.



"I don't know if he has undergone cosmetic surgery recently because the person in the viral video and my friend are two totally different people," his post read.



About the Cyber Security Authority



CSA has been established by the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038) to regulate cybersecurity activities in the country; to promote the development of cybersecurity in the country and to provide for related matters.



It officially started operations on 1st October 2021; starting as the National Cyber Security Secretariat (NCSS) with the appointment of the National Cybersecurity Advisor in 2017 and later transitioned into the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) in 2018 as an agency under the then Ministry of Communications.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel







BB