‘What is mediocre about this?’ - Arnold shreds Blakk Rasta’s submission on MOGmusic’s Grammy feat

Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo sought to deflate Blakk Rasta’s narrative that the decision to celebrate MOGmusic’s admission to the Grammy Academy is mediocre as the entertainment journalist argued that a celebration is in order because the development is a “big achievement”.



MOGmusic became the first Ghanaian gospel musician to become a member of the Recording Academy of the Grammy Awards following an announcement on June 27, 2023.



Upon hearing the news, MOGmusic expressed his elation, stating that it felt like a dream come true. He sees his membership in the Recording Academy as a grace-filled opportunity to further elevate Africa and Ghana on the global music map.



In a tweet, he expressed his gratitude to the Recording Academy and stated that he is thrilled to be part of this prestigious family.



"Grace up, a step up. Another time and opportunity to put Africa and Ghana on the map. Thanks, Recording Academy. Happy to be a member of this great family," his tweet sighted by GhanaWeb on June 27, 2023, read.



Many Ghanaians who shared in his joy, thronged various social media platforms to welcome the news and commend the artiste.



But Blakk Rasta opined that there are other important things to focus on instead of celebrating what he described as mediocrity. To him, joining the Grammy Academy does not call for a celebration.



“Ghana celebrates a lot of mediocrity and it hurts me very much,” Blakk said on United Showbiz hosted by MzGee.



“You’ve joined the academy so what? We want the industry to grow and I know they are encouraging Jamaicans to join the academy. It’s no achievement that you now have voting rights. It could be an achievement in some sense.”



Blakk further mentioned that his comment should not be mistaken as hating on MOGmusic because he respects the gospel musician, and knows his prowess because they worked in the past.



“Your artistes are miming at Afronation Portugal. What are you doing? No disrespect to MOG, he wrote melodies for me to write a love song,” said Blakk Rasta. “It’s not personal but when I saw it, I asked what people are celebrating. People are miming at Afronation. What happened to live band? What happened to creativity? How are you selling the nation? How are you selling the industry? We have to grow.”



