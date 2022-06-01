What has Delay, Afia Schwarzenegger's dirty fight got to do with me? - Nana Tornado fumes

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former ally of Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay and Afia Schwarzenegger, Nana Tonardo, has asked Ghanaians to stop drawing his attention to the ongoing social media 'fight' between his two former friends.



In a four-minute video which was posted on his Instagram page, Odii Tonardo, as he is popularly called reminded Ghanaians and his 87.8k followers that he cares less about what is going on.



He reiterated that he does not owe Afia and Delay any loyalty for him to defend any of them.



"If Delay and Afia are fighting, what has that got to do with me? Let's be real here, both of them are not my friends. So if both of them are fighting, who should I support? Delay? She is not my friend and she knows it," Tonardo noted.



Even though he worked for Delay for close to seven years, Nana Tornado, claims Delay is not his friend because she cheated him, by not paying him any salary.



"I have always told you that I worked with Deloris for almost 7 years. We used to be friends, and worked and she cheated me. She cheated me, and we all dispatched to our separate ways.



"I don't owe any of them loyalty in my little life... Delay is not my friend, Afia is also not my friend... Delay won't talk but she will send people to come and comment and insult. I know all of them, Delay is the one who wrote she picks people from the gutters who are nobody and makes them somebody," Tonardo added.



He has asked Ghanaians to stop tagging him in such posts on social media.



"I have been tagged in several posts about a fight between Delay and Afia Schwarzenegger. There is one thing that I want people to know. I just don't get to record a video to attack someone. No, I don't do that, I'm not that kind of person. I want you people to get it right," he added.



The two radio presenters, Afia Schwarzenegger and Delay, for some time now have been throwing subtle jabs against each other on various platforms.



Watch the video below:



