What happened to Ebony was not a prophecy; I saw it in a dream – Kaywa

Entertainment of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Highly Spiritual Music, David Kojo Kyei, widely known as Kaywa has disclosed that the tragic accident that happened to Ebony occurred to him in a dream.



The artiste manager who doubles as a man of God shared that looking at the severity of the dream, he did not hesitate to call Bullet, who was Ebony’s manager about what he saw.



He added that he had a personal relationship with Bullet especially when it comes to prophecies concerning his record label and artistes.



Speaking on Prime Morning on Joyprime, hosted by Rosellyn Felli, he stated that there were times he had to tell them when to do something or places to go just to prevent the dreaming from happening.



“So, what happened to Ebony was not a prophecy, I saw it in a dream. Usually, when I go to sleep, there are many things I see and so when I woke up, I texted Bullet and sent him details which included where I saw my dream. It was very detailed. Until he put out that information, nobody knew I even spoke about it. There were times I will tell them not to go at this time, I will text them and it was a personal thing”, he explained.



Kaywa further stated that sometimes, prophecies cannot be changed, but the best way to go about it is to change the course.



Explaining further, he stated that he had a bad feeling about the Afrobeat singer performing at the region she hails therefore, he warned Ebony not to go there to hold a performance.



“I have heard many people say they can see but they can’t stop it. Sometimes it is not stopping, sometimes it is just changing the course. When I saw it, I kept telling him to change the course. I remember there were times I texted them and said, the region, that space, you have a lot of calls to go and perform there, don’t go. They kept getting calls and they also were turning down the calls and all that”



“You know she is gone and I want us to respect Ebony. You know she was a very good person and all that”, he stated.



Watch the video below:





