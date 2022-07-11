‘What does Afia Schwarzeneggar have on you?’ - Tornado questions Fada Dickson

Entertainment of Monday, 11 July 2022

Afia Schwarzeneggar appears on UTV's United Showbiz



Comedienne recounts encounter with Wontumi



Nana Tornado slams pundits, TV host



Aggrieved socialite, Nana Tornado has called on media personality and marketing executive with Despite Media, Fadda Dickson to come clean if Afia Schwarzenegger has dirt on him.



The comment of Nana Tornado is a direct reaction to Saturday, July 9 edition of the United Showbiz Show on UTV.



The show hosted controversial actress, Afia Schwarzenegger, and it was geared towards giving the actress a platform to give a detailed account of her sour relationship with the Ashanti Regional Chairperson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako also known as Chairman Wontumi.



On the show, Afia Schwarzenegger, who has been sued by Chairman Wontumi for making sexual allegations against him, reiterated the comments, insisting among other things that she was in a relationship with the politician for more than a year.



The politician was, however, not heard telling his side of the story. It is unclear if he declined to grant an interview.



Nana Tornado does not understand why Fada Dickson would allow one-sided content to be broadcast on the show he supervises and wondered if the seasoned media personality gave his approval because Afia Schwarzenegger had something to blackmail him with.



“Fada, Fada Dickson, I don’t know the purpose for which you would invite Afia Schwarzenegger on United Television just to talk about her relationship with Chairman Wontumi. Fada, I don’t know what Asibolanga has against you or the dirt she has on you, that you allowed her on your show for that purpose,” Nana Tornado said in a viral social media video.



The socialite advised Fada Dickson against allowing such programs to run on United Television because it would create an avenue for people to disrespect him.



He said, “Fada Dickson, you are one of the few people in showbiz that I respect, but if you allow such things on your show, you would open the door for people to disrespect and insult you.”



Nana Tornado went on to describe the production crew and pundits of the United Showbiz show as ‘foolish’ for what he said was unprofessional conduct on the show.







