What do you want Ghanaians to do for you again? - Abena Moet asks Sarkodie

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 August 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian Radio Presenter, Abena Moet has queried Sarkodie for agreeing with Nigerian presenter Osi Suave, that Ghanaians don't support their own.



On his media tour in Nigeria, Sarkodie was in the studios of Beat 99.9 FM in Lagos on August 19, 2021.



The presenter, Osi Suave suggested that Sarkodie has not been celebrated enough considering his enormous contribution to Ghanaian and African music as a whole.



Sarkodie who kept quiet for the greater part of Suave’s comparison between the celebration of Nigerian artistes vs Ghanaian artistes by fans, suggested that what Suave was saying was true.



Neat 100.9 FM’s Abena Moet disagreed with Sarkodie’s suggestion as she stated that Ghanaians and the media in Ghana have celebrated Sarkodie for the past ten years.



She added how his “No Pressure Album” is receiving a lot of playtime on the radio.



She asked what the rapper wants from Ghanaians again despite all that they’ve done for him right from his underground days.