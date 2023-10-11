What do you get from anal sex? – Blakk Rasta blasts Ghanaian women over Aids Commission report

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Controversial Ghanaian musician and radio personality Blakk Rasta has expressed his utmost displeasure following reports by the Ghana Aids Commission stating that many Ghanaian women prefer anal sex.



According to him, many people get into anal sex because of lust, and such behaviour comes as a surprise to him and therefore undermines the cultural values of the country.



The media personality lambasted persons who are engaged in anal sex and stated that such people would have been ostracized from society if it were to be in the olden days.



Speaking on the UrbanBlend show on 3FM, which GhanaWeb monitored, Blakk Rasta stated that the increasing demand for anal sex from women will lead such people into destruction due to the fact that it contributes to the high risk of contracting HIV/AIDS.



“Today I'm hearing that Ghanaian women are now actively and geometrically asking for anal sex. What do you get from anal sex? I'm sure by now some people are saying, Master, you’re an old man, so stop that. Anal sex, well, you have been rewarded with HIV/AIDS for the anal sex that you are so interested in,” he said.



“Science will simply tell you that that place [anus] was never, ever meant to be a sex orifice, but many people get into it all because of lust. My brother, my sister, we are being told that HIV/AIDS cases are increasing. And one of the reasons is that we are indulging in non-traditional sexual behavior.



“They call these things fantasies. At the end of the day, my brother, my sister, we are lusting ourselves into destruction. Sex is supposed to be a very spiritual thing, right? But some people do it like a hobby,” infuriated Blakk Rasta said.



Background



The Director General of the Ghana Aids Commission, Dr. Kyeremeh Atuahene, made a major revelation about the sexual preferences of many women in recent times.



He said that, surprisingly, many of these women prefer to have anal sex, contrary to the belief that it is rather men who demand for anal sex.



He added that research rather shows that the majority of women today are the ones with a high sexual preference for anal sex, a report by adomonline.com has said.



“Anal sex is not happening only between a man and his fellow man but also between a man and a women. It has become a new trend or fun among some groups of women. Men who have sex with colleague men, their chance or risk of getting HIV is 28 times higher than those who do not have anal sex” he said.



Addressing the subject of HIV/AIDS risk factors, Dr. Atuahene said that such sexual preferences contribute to high risk of contracting the deadly disease.



Dr. Atuahene added at the end of 2022, a total of 355,000 people contracted the disease, the report added.



He also added that 289,718 of that number were 25 years and above, 40,497 were aged 15-24, while 24,712 were children aged 0 to 14.



“With the figures provided, each group in society like pastors preachers, chiefs, teachers, journalists and many others has at least one HIV/AIDS patient,” he explained.



The DG of the Ghana Aids Commission also indicated that the trend where young people have multiple sex partners is contributing to the increasing numbers of youth who are contracting HIV/AIDS.



