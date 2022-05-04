‘What did we do wrong as a country’ - Nikki Samonas cries over the price of tomatoes

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Ghanaian actress, Nikki Samonas, has expressed shock over the price of tomatoes at the Madina market.



In a post shared by the actress on Twitter, she said, “tomatoes at Madina market are 1 billion Ghc per 100gram now. What did we do wrong as a country??”



Nikki’s lament follows a similar complaint by popular comedian, DKB, who in February, fumed at the high cost of food items in the country in recent times.



Criticising what he described as the exorbitant cost of products lately, the comedian wondered why the prices of every item in the country keep going up every single day.



DKB’s comments were after he claimed to have purchased four small pieces of tomatoes for GH₵4.00.



According to the comedian, on his way home from the gym, he intended to grab some tomatoes to fix a bowl of salad and was met with a surprise.



“So guess what I just got back from the gym and I bought some tomatoes to prepare salad but look at this? These four abandoned tomatoes have been sold to me at four cedis.



“Eii Ghana! Prices of things keep going high every single day. How can you sell a tomato for one cedi? These puberty tomatoes,” he stated on social media.



Prior to DKB’s rants, several other Ghanaian celebrities including the likes of Bridget Otoo, Michael Blackson, Yvonne Nelson, John Dumelo, Serwaa Amihere, had lamented the high cost of living in Ghana.



