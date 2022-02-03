Entertainment of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

What celebrities wore to Dr. Osei Kwame Despite’s 60th birthday dinner



Celebrities invited to Despite's birthday dinner



Celebrities raise eyebrows with outfits they wore to Despite's event



Celebrities perform at Despite’s birthday dinner



The gates were opened for a number of Ghanaian celebrities to grace Dr. Osei Kwame Despite’s lavish 60th birthday dinner held in his mansion in Accra.



As expected, a tall list of celebrities including Kojo Antwi, Amakye Dede, Yvonne Nelson, Majid Michael, Salma Mumin, Diana Hamilton, Ofori Amponsah, Mona4Real, Bill Asamoah, King Promise, and many others truly represented.



While some sat among the audience to have fun and network with the crème de la crème, others mounted the stage to perform.



But in all the events that occurred that night, one thing that was keenly spotted was their choice of outfits.



While some ‘understood the assignment’ and perfectly delivered by slaying their outfits to the event, others dressed in a rather 'inappropriate' manner. It just did not suit the occasion.



Some celebrities wore casual outfits to what was meant to be an all-white birthday dinner and this sparked several concerns on social media.



The Despite Group of Companies founder on February 2, 2022, hosted some close friends, business associates, employees, politicians, and family members to a dinner at his residence to climax his 60th birthday.



Watch the videos below.



























