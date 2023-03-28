What celebrities have said about the ‘Kamala Harris-kente inspired’ podium

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Social media went wild after chancing on the stage mounted for the US Vice President, Kamala Harris, to deliver her welcome address at the Kotoka International Airport, in Accra.



Kamala Harris touched down in Ghana on Sunday, March 26, 2023, in the company of her husband, Douglas Emhoff, and other top US officials.



Her visit has been discussed on both traditional and social media and one thing that has gone unnoticed is the stage mounted for her.



Asides from the red carpet, every other thing including the stage and the banisters were adorned in kente cloth.



The design has been thoroughly criticized by critics who have described it as loud and irritating.



Judging that a better job could have been done, they have argued that the designs are ‘eye piercing’, just by the glance of it.



Some outspoken celebrities have also shared the same assertion.



Check out their posts below:





In other news, some Ghanaians are not hsppy with the daise @VP Kamala Harris stood on to deliver her welcome address in Ghana. pic.twitter.com/ScOU2BXldg — Ameyaw Debrah (@AmeyawDebrah) March 27, 2023

