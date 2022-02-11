What celebrities have said about Majority Leader's E-Levy birthday cake

Entertainment of Friday, 11 February 2022

The custom-baked E-Levy cake that was spotted at Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s 65th birthday party on February 9, 2022, was met with wild criticisms from the public including celebrities.



Some citizens have been disgusted by the Majority Leader’s decision to celebrate his birthday with a cake which had ‘E-Levy’ boldly scripted on it, especially, at a time when Ghanaians are vigorously kicking against the bill.



Although the NPP has alleged that the viral E-Levy birthday cake was rather a surprise present from the Minority caucus in Parliament, it has not erased the fury of Ghanaians.



Joining in the ongoing discussion surrounding the cake, these outspoken celebrities have also shared their two cents on social media.



Some of them have slammed the Majority Leader for going ahead to cut the cake despite their claim that it was presented to them by the NDC.



The national cake... literally. — M.anifest - MTTU Out Now (@manifestive) February 9, 2022

About this cake.



A group of people sat down,thought it through, decided it was a good idea and went ahead to bake,send to a party and take pictures.



This sums up how politicians think and make policies for us.



Regardless of it’s source,some people thought this would be funny — miss forson (@lydiaforson) February 10, 2022