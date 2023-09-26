What celebrities have said about Alan’s resignation from the NPP and going independent

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

On Monday, September 25, 2023, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen at a press conference announced his resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and contest as an independent candidate in the 2024 general elections.



“The NPP as it exists now has very little resemblance to the Party that I joined in 1992 and helped to nurture. The Party has been hijacked by a selected group of Party leaders and elders, government appointees, “behind the curtain power brokers” and some unscrupulous Party apparatchiks.



“... I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honorably resigning from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 general elections as an independent presidential candidate,” he said.



“To actualize this goal, I will establish and lead a new MOVEMENT FOR CHANGE in Ghana. The brand logo for the MOVEMENT is the Monarch Butterfly, which politically symbolizes change and transformation, hope, and positivity."



The announcement was met with mixed reactions from some celebrities who shared varied opinions of Alan’s decision to withdraw from the NPP and go independent in the general elections.



Some celebrities believe that Alan’s decision will aid him in his political career, others were of the view that his political ambitions have been jeopardized after he failed to succeed in the NPP.



In this piece, GhanaWeb has gathered the views of some celebrities regarding Alan’s decision to resign from the NPP and go independent in the 2024 general elections





1. Nana Aba Anamoah







Prominent media personality, Nana stated that Alan’s decision to resign from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and contest as an independent candidate in the 2024 general elections stems from the fact that Ghanaian wants him to be president but the party was sabotaging him.



“In short, Alan K wants us to believe that the majority of Ghanaians want him to be President but the NPP is against him,” She wrote on her Twitter page.



2. Afia Schwarzenegger







Controversial media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger lambasted Alan Kwadwo Kyeerematen for calling on the youth to support his bid as an independent candidate to become president of the country.



She described Alan Kyerematen as a retired politician who does not deserve the backing of the youth after resigning from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“If it's Alan who wrote the speech himself that was read, you wouldn’t have said, ‘the youth should arise and take Ghana and give it to you. Alan, are you a youth?



"The only thing you said that was true was that ‘the youth should arise and take Ghana.’ But the youth should arise and take Ghana for you Alan Cash? You’ve grown past ancestors, are you a youth? So the youth should rise and take Ghana for you [Alan], a retired politician. Such a childish talk,” she fumed.



“The way Alan was sweating after walking from the car to the Auditorium. Finally, grammatical errors. Even with my level of education, I won't make these mistakes. I was asking myself who wrote the speech.’"



3. Serwaa Amihere







Ghanaian media personality, Serwaa Amihere bemoaned the feasibility of the campaign message of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen following his decision to go independent in the 2024 general elections.



According to her, Alan Kyerematen’s campaign message came as a surprise to her because he could have utilized it when he was a cabinet minister under the Akufo-Addo-led government.



In a Twitter post on September 25, 2023, Serwaa Amihere wrote, "Alan was a part of this government. A cabinet minister too, but he all of a sudden has fresh ideas for the country."



BS/BB



