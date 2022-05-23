‘What are you?’ – Serwaa Amihere strikes as foot soldiers defend Sir John's controversial Will

Entertainment of Monday, 23 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversy over Achimota Forest lands



Serwaa Amihere slams foot soldiers for defending Sir John



Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources probes Sir John's Will



Like her boss, Nana Aba Anamoah, broadcaster Serwaa Amihere is bewildered over why a section of the public would passionately defend Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, for gifting parts of the Achimota Forest lands to his relatives as captured in page 5 of his Will.



Her bemusement is on the premise that none of the defenders will benefit from the Will, hence should rather be channelling their energies into judicious use and secure jobs.



“You’re defending something other children will enjoy. Ei. And you’re unemployed. What are you?” Serwaa Amihere's tweet sighted by GhanaWeb read.



Sir John, a former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, according to documents making rounds on social media, acquired parts of the Achimota Forest lands and gifted some relatives of his portions.



The purported copy of the Will of the late Sir John has since triggered outrage considering that it emerged at a time the government has unequivocally denied selling parts of the land.



On May 17, 2022, a document from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, making reference to an E.I., stated that the Achimota Forest Reserve is to no longer be regarded as a forest reserve.



But sector minister Samuel Abu Jinapor refuted these accusations at a press conference. He said the Executive Instrument, E.I. 144, pertained to 361 acres of peripherals of the Achimota forest.



He explained further that the government is returning to its custodial owners, identified as the Owoo family because the land was not being used for its intended purpose, which included the extension of the Achimota School.



Despite the explanation, some doubted the government. The Minority in Parliament, for instance, demanded an urgent revocation of the E.I.



“Any decision by the government to reclassify it as a commercial/residential zone, even if only a part of it, will not serve the ecological value effect but on the contrary jeopardize the essence of the forest as a reserve area and will open it up to further abuse and non-ecological use.”



“It is our belief that if any part of the Achimota forest is released to any original owner and committed to any use either than its present use, it will set in motion a catalytic action of demands for the return of whole or parts of the about 265 Forest reserves across the country to original landowners,” the Minority argued.



With news that Sir John captured parts of the land in his Will gaining prominence on both traditional and social media platforms, many have expressed disappointment.



The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has, however, issued a statement assuring the general public that it is investigating the matter.



