What am I using a book for? - Angry Afia Schwarzenegger questions Samira Bawumia over Xmas gift

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Afia Schwarzenegger is unhappy about a book she has reportedly received from the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia.



The vocal comedienne expressed her unhappiness in a video that has now been deleted.



This was after the Second Lady reportedly sent her a book as a Christmas present.



Afia Schwar reacting in the video stated: “I took my father to the Korle-bu hospital when I received a call that the Second Lady has a Christmas gift for me. I became excited and screamed so loud and rushed home. Even the nurses were happy because it was the first time they had seen me smile since my dad was admitted at the hospital. I quickly gave directions to the person and organised boys.



“I finally got hold of the present, opened it, only to see it was a book, a common book. A woman like me with a sick father, what am I using book for? Do we celebrate Christmas with book? I know someone is behind this because Samira will not do this.”