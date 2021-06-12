What a time to celebrate a wedding anniversary – Nkonkonsa ‘cries’ over Abena Korkor accusation

Entertainment of Saturday, 12 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Nkonkonsa and Victoria married two years ago



• Prior to their anniversary, Abena Korkor accused Nkonkonsa of having an affair with her



• He has not denied the claim but says he is ashamed of himself



A sex scandal is the least one would expect to hit one’s marriage, especially at a time one’s wedding anniversary is being observed. In the case of Eugene Osafo-Nkansah popularly known as Nkonkonsa and his wife Victoria Lebene, the enormity of the discomfort is glaring due to their celebrity status.



The Peace FM show producer married the actress on 11 June 2019. The couple were joined in Holy Matrimony at the Rehab Beach Club in Labadi.



As typical of celebrity marriages, colleagues in the industry thronged the venue clad in exquisite and dapper designs. The likes of Yvonne Nelson, Kwame A-Plus, Kwaw Kese, Afia Schwarzenegger, Wendy Shay, Nikki Samonas, D Black were among the showbiz personalities at the colourful star-studded wedding which topped social media trends.



Exactly two years on, Eugene is caught in the web of sexual accusations as another showbiz personality, Abena Korkor claims to have had an affair with him. Although he did not deny or confirm the claims, he said in his anniversary post that he is “ashamed and disappointed” in himself for the recent happenings.



“What a time to celebrate a wedding anniversary,” he added.



Eugene, a celebrity blogger, has however touted his wife’s conduct despite the humiliation he has brought on her.



He said: “I am strong in the midst of all this because of ONLY one person in my life, my powerful wife VICTORIA LEBENE MEKPAH now MRS. OSAFO-NKANSAH… I stand here today to celebrate a virtuous woman for changing me and every perception surrounding me”.



Background



Abena Korkor, had in a video clip named Eugene Osafo-Nkansah among the men she has had an amorous relationship with. She however stated although she never had sex with Eugene, there were instances he licked her.



A few moments after leveling these accusations, Abena Korkor apologized to Eugene privately via WhatsApp. Eugene, a radio show producer, then showed the message to his show host who also read it on air, a decision that triggered a response from Abena Korkor.



She retorted in a video clip that her apology was not an admission that she lied about her relationship with Eugene, rather, she reckons she should not have gone public with such a piece of sensitive information.



Abena Korkor further said Eugene once professed love to her. She claimed Victoria Lebene’s husband once said he never loved his wife. She also released what she claimed to be a WhatsApp conversation between her and Eugene where the married man was eager to pay her a visit just so they could make love.







Below is a screenshot of Eugene's post



