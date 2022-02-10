'What a mockery' - Rex Omar reacts to Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's E-Levy cake

Entertainment of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Photos, videos of Majority Leader's 65th birthday go viral



Triggers critical reviews because of E-Levy-themed cake



Majority and Minority fight over origin of the cake



Photos emerged late Wednesday, February 9, 2022, of a party held to grace the 65th birthday of the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.



The event attended by the Second Family - VP Mahamudu and Samira Bawumia - and other top officials in Parliament, government and the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, has however, become famous for a particular cake.



The green-coloured E-LEVY-themed cake.



Commenters on social media were particularly disgusted at the fact that a cake will be crafted with the theme of a controversial subject as the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) currently before Parliament.



A key showbiz personality to wade into the issue is head of the Ghana Music Rights Organization, GHAMRO.



He shared viral photos of the birthday bash which included one that showed the Majority Leader cutting the controversial cake.



His caption read as follows: "Majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu recently celebrated his birthday with this E-levy cake.



"In attendance at the party was Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia and other high ranking Government officials. What a mockery!"







