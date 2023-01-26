What Stephanie Benson teaches son’s girlfriend will shock you

Entertainment of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Outspoken Ghanaian-Britain-based musician, Stephanie Benson, has taught her son, Cameron's white girlfriend, how to pronounce certain words in Ghana's Twi language.



In a video posted on her Twitter and Instagram handles, Stephanie, captured Cameron sleeping on a couch next to his girlfriend, who was seen doing her best to form the sentences her future mother-in-law was teaching her.



According to the musician, her son’s girlfriend was forming really good words in Twi and wouldn’t struggle to be around their family.



“My son Cameron’s girlfriend’s TWI is amazing wow. Listen to her beautifully speak and sing the words. She’s welcome into my family. I beg today is Wednesday I already forgive myself,” she said.



While she struggled to speak the language but with good diction, she turned to ask her fiancé, “why don't you know this?” and Cameron responded, saying, “why would I?”



The young white lady, after several attempts to learn the Twi dialect, assured Stephanie that she was going to study the language and Stephanie said, "You have to nail it because he is an Ashanti boy."



In a family gathering that was videotaped and shared on social media last year, the mother of five announced that her son and his fiancée were going to get married.





ADA/BOG