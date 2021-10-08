What Shatta Wale and I shared was a 'situationship' - Michy

Entertainment of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress, Diamond Michelle Gbagonah formerly known as Shatta Michy, is famous for dating Ghanaian dancehall giant, Shatta Wale. The two were considered a power couple in the entertainment industry during their time together.



Michy and the singer collaborated on a hit single titled 'Low Tempo' and made several public appearances with Shatta with whom she has a son, Majesty.



But in a recent revelation, Michy, years after separating from the singer whom she was engaged to, said what they shared was a mere 'situationship', and therefore cannot be considered as a serious relationship.



"I am so private; I would have just called bae for y'all to know that I really don't have time for this shit. I am getting some good dick and cash, why should I be talking about my ex... it was a situationship," she said.



Back in October 2018, the 'Ayoo' hitmaker proposed to his long-time girlfriend, Michy on stage during the Reign Concert. Three years after, she alleged that the proposal was staged, a claim that Shatta's manager, Bulldog has refuted.



“I feel that proposal was staged. I just want to be honest with myself right now, I did not know about the proposal at day...You don’t propose to someone and torment them after. After the proposal, things got worse, it got unbearable," said Michy in an interview on EWITHBECKS.









