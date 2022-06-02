What Patapaa's family has said about his marriage

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Patapaa rumoured to have divorced wife



Patapaa praises wife, discloses she's a nurse



Musician’s family pleads with the public to stop spreading false rumours



Patapaa’s father, Opanyin Kwesi Amoah, has rubbished claims that his son’s marriage to German, Liha, had come to an end after news of the marital crisis broke.



According to the ‘One corner’ artiste’s father on Adom FM, Patapaa is still legally married to Liha.



“My son and his wife are legally married, and I find the rumours going around that they have divorced as funny,” he said.



He added that he would be the first to hear if his son gets divorced, not bloggers who have no inside knowledge of his family.



Meanwhile, reports shared on various websites on June 2, 2022, have captured Patapaa angrily accusing blogger, Zionfelix of causing a rift in his marriage and family.



Sharing a picture of Zionfelix and his wife cruising in a car on his WhatsApp status, Patapaa captioned it as;



“Is because of this guy I don’t want to see my wife again, he is the problem between me and my wife.”



Patapaa had earlier debunked rumours he had divorced his wife.



In an exclusive interview, Patapaa explained that his wife, Liha Miller, had traveled back to Europe to work since she is not permanently based in Ghana.



According to the musician, his wife is a nurse.



