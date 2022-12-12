You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 12 12Article 1678754

Entertainment of Monday, 12 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

What Ghanaian celebrities are saying about Wizkid’s absence from the Accra Stadium concert

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

These Ghanaian celebrities have reacted to Wizkid's absence at the Accra Stadium concert These Ghanaian celebrities have reacted to Wizkid's absence at the Accra Stadium concert

Scores of Ghanaian celebrities have shared their varied opinions on Wizkid’s absence at the just-ended Accra Sports Stadium concert, where he was the headline artiste.

There have been massive reactions from patrons and netizens, particularly on social media, following the news that the Nigerian singer failed to show up on stage after 12 hours of keeping over 5,000 attendees waiting.

Social media, particularly Twitter, has witnessed all manner of severe backlashes targeted at Wizkid following the development, which many have described as insensitive on the part of the singer.

Some Ghanaian celebrities who have also been keeping tabs on the ‘interesting subject’ have stormed social media with their two cents.

While some of these personalities have utterly condemned Wizkid’s conduct, others insist that he should be given the benefit of the doubt.

However, the Nigerian superstar has expressed his apology to Ghanaians for his failure to fulfil their expectations.

“I apologize to everyone who made the effort to come out for me [on Saturday night. I was charged up, and looking forward to doing this show. Unfortunately, up until the day of this show, there continued to be safety and production issues that prevented me from putting on a high-quality show that my fans deserve,” parts of his statement shared on Twitter read.

On the other hand, the show's promoters, Live Hub, have accused Wizkid of “breaching his contractual obligation”.

Read the comments below:















EB/BOG

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment