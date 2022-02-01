What Ghanaian celebrities are saying about Rihanna’s pregnancy

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

On January 31, 2022, Robyn Rihanna Fenty popularly known as ‘Rihanna’, announced that she is expecting her first child with American rapper, A$AP Rocky, and social media has since spiraled over it.



This, she did, by sharing pictures of her baby bump while strolling the streets of Harlem, A$AP’s hometown on social media.



The announcement evoked mixed reactions from every corner of the world. Social media platforms were inundated with comments from fans as they shared Rihanna’s cute baby bump photos.



Amidst the excitement, they congratulated her while some men who have always had the 'Barbados' singer as their crush registered their heartbreaks.



Ghanaian celebrities were not left out. Several of them have visited their various social media handles to congratulate the Fenty Beauty CEO on her new feat.



Let’s take a look at some Ghanaian celebrities who have reacted to Rihanna’s pregnancy





