What Efia Odo made Gyakie wear for an American concert

Gyakie's look for her recent performance at the 'It's About Time' concert in the United States of America was beautifully put together by Efia Odo.



The actress and brand influencer is best known for her wild fashion sense - one that mostly shows skin at public events and photoshoots. This has attracted backlash from a section of the public who claim she promotes nudity.



One can however not dispute the fact that Efia has great taste in fashion. It is therefore not surprising that she styled Gyakie to perfection.



The singer nicknamed 'Songbird' announced in a tweet on July 31 that her flawless look was put together by the popular actress.



Gyakie wore a printed crop top over a silky wide-leg high-waist pants and paired it with a white sneaker.



She complemented her look with a bold statement chain necklace and some golden bangles on her right hand.



The US concert put together by rapper Sarkodie and R2Bees at the Palladium Times Square, New York witnessed a host of Ghanaian A-list musicians including, Efya, Camidoh, Kelvyn Boy, and Kwesi Arthur, Darko Vibes in attendance.



