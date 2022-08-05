What DJ Switch’s mother said about her daughter and fame

Entertainment of Friday, 5 August 2022

Lilian Oduro Mensah, mother of Talented Kidz Season 8 winner, Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh (DJ Switch) has said her daughter’s dream of becoming a gynaecologist is still on course despite the level of fame she has attained over the years.



“People say Erica looks much older than her age, which is completely true because she isn’t easily swayed. I can’t even put pressure on her,” Asaaseradio.com quoted Lilian Oduro Mensah to have said.



“I thought fame was going to affect her studies but she proved me wrong. She is doing extremely well-juggling school and a disc jockey.”



Born on December 12, 2007, DJ Switch, the second and only girl of five children, has tasted fame, won awards and cemented her brand in Ghana’s showbiz industry after winning Talented Kidz reality TV show in 2017 where she took home a cash prize of GHC10,000 and GHC6,000 educational fund alongside souvenirs from sponsors.



She has always maintained that she loves school and has a dream of becoming a gynaecologist because “women got to support women”.



DJ Switch told the BBC: "I wanna be a very big DJ and my goal is to combine DJing and a future as a gynaecologist. ... Let's say in the future you come to my hospital and you want to deliver and I'll just be playing some music and you'll see your baby dancing while it's coming."



Five years on, the mother of the famous DJ has disclosed that her daughter remains focused and knows how to manage her time.



“Whenever my daughter has a programme and school work, the programme has to be put on hold. She tells me when she isn’t comfortable with a situation,” she said.



“Hopefully, as time goes on, she will continue to meet new people which will be a breakthrough to open doors and expand her network both locally and globally," the mother added.



