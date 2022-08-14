What Charlotte Osei said about Bridget Otoo's private wedding

Entertainment of Sunday, 14 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former chairperson Electoral Commissioner, Charlotte Osei has sent her best wishes to newly married, Bridget Otoo and her husband, Dr Evans Ago Tetteh.



The celebrated broadcaster on Saturday, August 13, 2022, tied the knot at a private ceremony in Takoradi in the presence of family and selected guests.



Madam Osei who might have not made it to the wedding took to her social media pages to write a special message to her good friend, Bridget.



The post read: "Congratulations my very dear @Bridget_Otoo. Wishing you both lots of happiness and joy in the years ahead. Plenty love."



"Congratulations my dear Bridget Otoo - @bridget_otoo. This is the doing of the Lord and it is marvelous in our eyes. May the years ahead be blessed and beautiful. Plenty love," she wrote in a separate post on Facebook.



Serwaa Amihere, Lydia Forson, and Roland Walker were spotted at the wedding in videos and photos that made runs on social media on Saturday.



Check out the post below:







Congratulations my very dear @Bridget_Otoo Wishing you both lots of happiness and joy in the years ahead. Plenty love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GLhO81kawj — Ama (@char_osei) August 13, 2022

OPD/KPE