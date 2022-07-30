What Asamoah Gyan, Kwabena Kwabena wore to Tracey Boakye’s dinner

Entertainment of Saturday, 30 July 2022

Among the celebrities that thronged Tracey Boakye’s dinner to climax her wedding was Asamoah Gyan, a former captain of Ghana’s senior male soccer team, Black Stars.



The footballer was spotted in a beautiful kaftan with his signature earrings and a pair of slippers to match.



In a photograph shared by Tracey Boakye, now Mrs Tracey Badu Ntiamoah, the footballer posed with the actress and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah alongside her mothers-in-law.



Also spotted was musician Kwabena Kwabena who was one of the artiste billed to perform at the dinner. Looking dapper, Kwabena Kwabena donned a shiny black suit with a white shirt and was spotted beaming with smiles.



Tracey Boakye and Frank Ntiamoah got married on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Kumasi. The bride dazzled in a white lace gown with crystal details on that occasion.



Quite an emotional moment to behold, Tracey Boakye sang along to Piesie Esther's latest single 'Wayɛ Me Yie' translated as 'He has done me well' on her wedding day. Walking down the aisle alongside her father who was wrapped in colourful kente cloth, Tracey poured her heart out sending chills down the spine of guests.



The wedding was dubbed #Francey22.





