What Akwaboah Jnr wishes about his visually impaired father

Entertainment of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Former SarkCess Music signee and Highlife sensation Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr, whose stage name is Akwaboah Jnr, has divulged in an interview how his visually impaired veteran musician father Kwadwo Akwaboah craves to see him perform live on stage one day.



Disclosing this to Akoma FM’s Tony Best on Kwantenpon Drive on Thursday, June 24, the multi-talented musician said that even though he doesn’t think too much about the fact that his once active and vibrant father has lost his sight, sometimes he wishes that his father regains his sight to see him perform his songs on stage.



“Once in a while, it gets to me that my father can’t see and it pains. He has even said that his greatest wish is to see me perform my songs on stage.



“I keep saying that if my father had enough strength to see me do what I do, I would equally be excited but what can I do?” he asked.

According to Akwaboah, even though his father is unable to see, his other senses are actively working, and that he produced their much-talked-about songs, Awerekyekyere and Face-to-Face.



Reacting to why he has never received an award for Highlife Artiste of the Year despite his prolific way of writing songs, the musician said that his greatest joy is to see the hundreds and thousands of people who patronize his shows.



That alone, he says, is enough award for his works even though he wishes to win all three nominations he has on this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).



Akwaboah is currently promoting his latest single 'Ensesa' off his 2nd Official Album, LightHouse.