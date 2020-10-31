Music of Saturday, 31 October 2020

Source: Michael Osei, Contributor

Westside Gang set to drop Christmas banger after ‘Chill Up’

Music Group Westside Gang

Ghana music industry has in the past produced great music groups like VIP.BUKBAK,4X4,5FIVE, FBS, Sass Squad, TC-CLICK , TH4KWAGES and among many who have given break on the music business to catch up with different dreams.



It quite debatable to predict the success of a music group especially when it made up of two or more people. Most of the reason behind a music group split we usually hear always has to do with Money, women and lack of managerial skills by their record labels and group leaders.



It comes with no surprise as here comes another invasion of music group made up of four people following the unprecedented legacy of talent from the western region as they always say the best comes from the west.



Group is made up of these great talent namely Evidence, Minister, Captain Blaces and Trigger who have joined forced as a one great group called Westside Gang as they all emerged from Takoradi the Oil City and are signed under the label TC-Clique Music.



Their primary aim is to project western Region and dominate made in Takoradi music in the industry ,After the successful released of their maiden mega hit song Chill Up The group are currently gearing up to hit the scene with a road to Christmas banger and it will surely blow your mind.





