Western Gospel Awards 2022 nominees announced

The organizers of the annual Western Gospel Awards (WGA22) have unveiled the nominees for the 2022 edition of the prestigious award.



The official announcement was made via a virtual telecast on Kantaka TV and on Social media on the official Western Gospel Awards page on FaceBook on Sunday, September 25, 2022.



The 2022 Western Gospel Awards (WGA22) which will be hosted in Takoradi on the 27th of November this year, has SK. Frimpong, Navah, KDM, Ewuraba Eesi, and other top Gospel Acts as contenders for the Artiste of the Year.



Below is the full list of nominees:



Western Gospel Artiste of the Year



Navah



SK Frimpong



Ewuraba Eesi



KDM



Ruger Quarm







Western Gospel Collaboration of the Year





KDM ft. Navah - Centre of my Life



Mykford ft Koda - Made Nyina (My Everything)



Ruger Quarm ft. Kofi Owusu Peprah - The Name of Jesus



Mabel Love ft. Ruth Adjei - OSOMBO



Ewuraba Eesi ft Nero - The Grace



Etriakor Charles ft Philip Adzale - Doing Wonders







Western Female Vocalist of the Year





Georgia and Georgette



Rhoda Offei



Ruth Ackaah - Gyasi



Ewuraba Eesi







Western New Gospel Artiste of the Year





Georgia and Georgette



Mykford



Ruger Quarm



Eben Richy



Ruth Ackaah - Gyasi



Efua Black



Obaapa Kakra



Etriakor Charle







Western Female Gospel Artiste of the Year





Ewuraba Eesi



Theresa Acquah



Rhoda Offei



Obaapa Kakra



Mabel Love



Ruth Ackaah - Gyasi







Western Male Gospel Artiste of the Year



EL Manuel



Max Praize



Ruger Quarm



SK Frimpong



KDM



Isaac K Dentu



Western Gospel Song of the Year



KDM - SIN



Ruger Quarm - The Name of Jesus



Mabel Love - OSOMBO



Ewuraba Eesi - The Grace



George Owens - Indebted



Min. Esaw - King of Glory



SK Frimpong - Pentecostal Praise



Navah - Nyamele Mo Ngekyi le







Western Choral Choir/Group of the Year



Apowa Youth Choir



Sixteenth Angelic Choir



Wesleyan Symphonic Choir







Western Instrumentalist of the Year (Technical)



Corbina Saah



Godfred (Ekueme)



Terry String



Richmon Kojo Quarm



KingDee



Bright Cobb







Best Choreography / Mime Group of the Year



FNDP Academy



Dramatic Arts Ministry



Dream Team



Victory Dancing Stars







Western Male Vocalist of the Year



EL Manuel



Ruger Quarm



Navah



Vincent Nyarko



Mykford



Etriakor Charle







Western Gospel Radio/TV Presenter of the Year



Kenneth (Skyy Power)



Nana Ohene Appiateawaa Sikapa (Big FM)



Prince Macasford (Owass fm



Vincent Nyarko (Kyzz FM)



King Mesh (Radio 360)



Ebenak (Connect fm)







Western Gospel Radio/TV Show of the Year



Sunday Best - Beach fm



Gospel Avenue - Amanfo fm



Big In The Afteroon - ( Big fm)



Life & living - (YFM)



W'ayeyi Mbre - (Kyzz fm)



Gospel 360 - (Owass fm)







Western Contemporary Choir/Group of the Year



Tsie-Eli Worshipers



Divine Worshippers



Blazing Altars



High Tuned Gospel Crew



Ministers of Life



Breakthrough family Ministries Choir



Glory Zone Choir



Grace Choir







Western Urban Gospel Artiste of the Year



Mykford



Eben Richy



Min. Esaw



EL Manuel



Navah



Kofi Ayeyi



Etriakor Charle







Western Best Lyrical Content of the year (Technical)



Georgia and Georgette - The Lords Song



Max Praize - Spirit Life



Eben Richy - Ahye Mebo



Vincent Nyarko - Mother Ghana



Etriakor Charle - Doing Wonders







Western Producer of the Year



Ruger Quarm



Jake Beatz



BB.M







Western Songwriter of the Year



KDM - SIN



Ewuraba Eesi - The Grace



George Owens - Indebted



Eben Richy - Ahye Mebo



Isaac K Dentu - Your Grace



Ruger Quarm - The Name of Jesus







Western Gospel Music Video of the Year



KDM - Wo Yie



Mabel Love - OSOMBO



Ewuraba Eesi - The Grace



David Koomson - Wo Se Ayeyi



George Owens - Indebted



Isaac K Dentu - Your Garce



Efua Black - Oye Jesus







Western Best Blogger of the Year (Technical)



Zhikay's - (gospel2me.com)



Ali Hashim - (hashimnews.com)



Nana Kwesi Coomson - (233times.com)



Ngosraba Ekow Yankey - (ghministers.com)



Kofy Jesse - (kofyjesse.com)



Kwame Davor - (gospelhauz.com)





The Western Gospel Awards (WGA) is an annual award to honor and celebrate individuals who have excelled in the gospel industry, in the Western Region.



The prestigious award was founded by Prolific GH.



Western Gospel Awards always has in attendance numerous celebrities, politicians, journalists, actresses, and actors in the Western Region and its environs to grace the occasion.