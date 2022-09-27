Were elections held on Saturday, Akufo-Addo would've lost – Bullgod

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Artiste Manager Bullgod has asserted that were the Ghanaian presidential elections held on Saturday, the incumbent, Nana Akufo-Addo, would have lost.



According to Bullgod who was guesting on Accra-based Hitz FM on Monday, 26 September, 2022, the booing the Ghanaian President received some time during his address at Saturday night's Global Citizen Festival was an ample indicator.



“Look, what happened that day, if we were going to the ballot box that day he would lose. Trust,” he declared.



Earlier, he opined the Ghanaian leader was at the wrong place when he came to address the audience and thus was booed.



“That environment is not for him,” had shared before giving the impression Mr Akufo-Addo has failed his people and not shown empathy for their hardship.



“If you are leading a people, you need to listen to them. You need to feel what they feel. You need to make their lives better. That’s why we elect leaders,” he said.



“So if you’re in leadership and your followership is not in the right space, the right frame of mind, conditions are harsh, chale, what do you expect them to do? This is the only way [they could register their displeasure],” he stressed.



Bullgod, an entertainment pundit, also opined about 90 per cent of the crowd present at the event booed Akufo-Addo.



The Daybreak Hitz team led by Andy Dosty challenged him on this but he maintained his stance and added “This is the youth and not even a political crowd. So if these youth are seeing this, or they are doing this, you should know where the country is going.”



In its tenth year, the Global Citizen Festival held a simultaneous event in Central Park, New York City, New York, USA and at the Black Star Square, Accra, Greater Accra Region, Ghana on Saturday, 24 September, 2022.