Wendy Shay speaks about the lucky man in her life

Entertainment of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Singer Wendy Shay says she is currently in a relationship with God.



According to the award-winning singer, no man is in her life currently because her focus has been to serve the Lord.



Wendy Shay believes that having a great relationship with the Lord is the beginning of greatness and in his time, the lord will give him a man who deserves her.



The artiste could not fathom why she has been linked with having an affair with every male artiste in the music industry indicating that “whoever I give my vagina to should not be peoples problems. By the way I’m in a relationship with God and until he gives me someone, I am with him till eternity”.



“My work takes a lot of my time and so I can’t date just any man. I will have to get someone who understands my work and makes room for such inconveniences. Look at the time but we are here having an interview. If I had a boyfriend, he would have wanted me to be by him after work but that’s not the case so I don’t I’m ready for such a relationship,” she said in an interview with Kofi TV.