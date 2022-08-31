Wendy Shay set to drop 'Enigma' EP following her 'Survivor' from heartbreak

Music of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: Fiifi Adinkra

Award-winning Ghanaian songstress, Wendy Addo, popularly known as Wendy Shay is set to drop her first EP titled 'Enigma'.



A simple search of the meaning of 'Enigma' in any dictionary brings up the meaning; 'a person or thing that is mysterious or difficult to understand,' which is to suggest that Wendy Shay is about to tell the story of how difficult it is for people to understand her unorthodox brand.



Ever since she made her breakthrough onto the music scene, the talented singer has been the center of attraction, headlining many controversies.



Well, it appears it is the time for her to partly explain herself to her fans and followers using the tool that she is best known for, which is her voice and music.



Not long ago, Wendy Shay teased her fans with a beautiful snippet of a forthcoming project she was readying to release on her social media pages.



The well-planned video got many people wondering what Wendy Shay was about to do in the music space, as she only flaunted her beautiful self in various shots and ended the video by pronouncing the word 'Enigma' -- which is eventually the title of her upcoming EP.



The mystery unfolds with the number of songs unknown, however, 'Enigma’ EP is expected to have Wendy Shay's monster hit song about the rumoured heartbreak she recently suffered which she titles 'Survivor'.



From the details she shared on her social media pages, the EP will be available for purchase and streaming on all digital music stores from Friday, October 21, 2022.



Wendy Shay’s ‘Survivor’ is topping charts across the globe and currently has a whooping 70 million streams across all digital platforms.



It is expected that this forthcoming ‘Enigma’ EP will cross the threshold set by ‘Survivor’, becoming one hell of a global record-breaking EP.