Wendy Shay’s ‘bad mouth odour’ post barbaric, badly stinks

Odour is very discomforting. It is a nuisance to the person that exudes the scent as well as to those who, for the sake of survival, are left with no option but to breathe regardless of how unpleasant the smell could be. That is incontrovertible, but the individual who refuses to find a better way of addressing the bad-smelling breath and only seeks to embarrass people with body or mouth odour is as dreadful as the odour. Such individuals do not merit the ‘lady’ or ‘gentleman’ tag.



Admittedly, it is very difficult to tell people they smell as you may be uncertain how their reaction would be. They may already be psychologically distressed and your candid observation could either make or break them. Truth hurts, but certainly, embarrassing the person is not a better alternative although the person’s refusal to seek help could equally be annoying. So, the approach is key. That is not to say diplomacy is always the best way of addressing issues; rather, one must not come across as childish and unintelligent in one’s approach.



On May 8, 2022, Wendy Shay, a musician who has been chorusing ‘Ghana Wake Up’, shared an experience, seeking views on how best to handle a friend that has bad breath. Her tweet was harmless but for a description which has triggered reactions with some persons pointing fingers at people who once worked with the musician as publicists.



“How do you tell somebody who has a MOUTH ODOR (HALITOSIS) without offending Him. One of my publicists had a very bad MOUTH ODOR … I decided to help him and guess what I became his number one enemy,” the tweet read.



