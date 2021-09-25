Wendy Shay reacts to ‘shading’ Nana Aba, Serwaa Amihere and John Boadu in new song ‘Heat’

Entertainment of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay has got people talking with the lyrics in her new song titled ‘Heat’.



In what seems to be a song full of wordplays and mischief, the songstress seems to be targeting the stories of Nana Aba Anamoah, Abena Korkor, Serwaa Amihere, and John Boadu in her music.



It can be recalled that all these names trended on social media when an anonymous account on Snap Chat alleged that these media personalities [Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah] were intimately involved with wealthy politicians such as John Boadu to make quick money.



At the centre of this, it was also alleged that media personality Abena Korkor was behind this anonymous account feeding social media with information.



The Rufftown Records signee, speaking on this subtle shade in her song has said that she has not mentioned anyone’s name and as such it is up to the “consumer” of her music to draw his or her own conclusion.



She made this known during an interview with McCall Mensah on the Y Entertainment Podium aired on Y97.9FM.



“This is a deep song and this is a song I want to leave to the consumers for them to digest and also take their point of view. I want everybody to be able to decode how they understand the songs by themselves. I never mentioned any names,” she stated.



Wendy Shay’s new banger titled “Heat”, since its release has had impressive ratings from entertainment critics. Many have agreed that the new song has great vocals and instrumentals. Others have also observed the dexterous combination of highlife sound with the well-accepted drill music in the new song.