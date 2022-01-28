Wendy Shay 'preaches' on Twitter

Wendy Shay gives Thursday motivational message



Rufftown Records artiste, Wendy Addo, popularly known as Wendy Shay, has expressed her faith under the hashtag ‘Thankful Thursday’.



According to a Twitter post she shared on January 27, 2022, Wendy Shay said she dedicates all she has achieved and got from her fame to God.



“Jesus is real ..everything I have belongs to him, I am just a steward, the fame, talents, money, name, etc. I know he is my Source and I am nothing without Him ..thank you for your Grace upon my life I love you my KING GOD IS KING #ThankfulThursday,” she glorified.



The artiste who is currently in Germany with her family deleted all her posts on Instagram in September 2021. She did this after announcing in an interview that she has seen the light which has made her come to the realisation that she needs a total rebranding from her lifestyle, music and personality.



Wendy Shay said she discovered her true self after experiencing personal problems including spiritual warfare in the last couple of years.



“I have now redeemed myself, you know a relationship with God has so many levels, I am not the closest to God, but I am in a level where I trust God entirely as He has shown me His grace and power,” she posted on Instagram.





